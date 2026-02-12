DFA monitoring Canada mass shooting; no confirmation of Filipino casualties

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is closely monitoring developments surrounding a mass shooting in a remote area of western Canada.

In a statement, the DFA said it is tracking the situation at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and a nearby residence in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, through the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver.

“As of this time, there is no official confirmation regarding the identities or nationalities of the casualties. The Consulate is working proactively to account for all members of the Filipino community in the region and stands ready to provide immediate consular assistance to any affected kababayans and their families,” the DFA said.

Filipinos in the area who may need assistance or have information about affected nationals were urged to contact the Consulate’s 24/7 emergency hotline at +1-604-653-5858 or email [email protected].

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), nine people were killed in the incident, including seven who were shot at the secondary school.

A total of 27 others were wounded, two sustaining serious injuries and 25 suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly took her own life. While Canadian media identified the shooter as female, the RCMP declined to release further details about the suspect’s identity during a press conference.