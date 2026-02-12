Al Ain Court orders broker to repay $124K to investor over risky trades

An Al Ain civil court has ordered a trading broker to repay $124,361 to a young investor after ruling that the broker violated their agreement by using high-risk strategies and oversized leveraged trades that quickly wiped out the investor’s account.

The Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court also terminated the trading arrangement and awarded the claimant Dh10,000 in moral damages, in addition to covering costs and legal fees.

Court documents show the investor deposited around $135,501 in digital currency (USDT) into a trading platform and authorized the broker to manage the portfolio in exchange for 30 percent of profits. Messages between the parties set a daily target return of 1–5 percent and a stop-loss limit of 8 percent per trade.

A court-appointed expert found that the broker employed high-risk and unprofessional trading methods, exceeded the agreed risk limits, and used margin trading beyond the invested capital.

The report also noted that the broker’s use of a high-fee execution method generated over $46,000 in platform charges within days, accelerating the losses.

The court ruled that these breaches justified terminating the contract and ordering restitution under civil transactions law.