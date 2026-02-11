VP Sara Duterte leads top officials in latest SWS satisfaction survey

Vice President Sara Duterte posted a +28 net satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, ranking higher than other top government officials.

Results of the fourth-quarter national survey, conducted from November 24 to 30, 2025, showed that 54 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 26 percent were dissatisfied. This gave her a “moderate” net satisfaction rating.

The figure marks a six-point increase from her +22 rating recorded in the third-quarter survey in September 2025.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III registered a +16 net satisfaction score in the November survey, also classified by SWS as “moderate,” nearly unchanged from his +17 rating in September.

Meanwhile, Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III saw his rating improve by three points, rising from +2 in September to +5 in the latest survey. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo recorded a +9 net satisfaction rating in November, the same as his September score.

Both the speaker’s and the chief justice’s ratings were classified by SWS as “neutral.”

SWS said net satisfaction ratings are computed by subtracting the percentage of dissatisfied respondents from those who expressed satisfaction.

The nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 and above. It has a margin of error of ±3 percent for national results and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, Luzon outside Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.