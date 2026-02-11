Latest NewsNewsPH News

VP Sara Duterte leads top officials in latest SWS satisfaction survey

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte posted a +28 net satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, ranking higher than other top government officials.

Results of the fourth-quarter national survey, conducted from November 24 to 30, 2025, showed that 54 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 26 percent were dissatisfied. This gave her a “moderate” net satisfaction rating.

The figure marks a six-point increase from her +22 rating recorded in the third-quarter survey in September 2025.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III registered a +16 net satisfaction score in the November survey, also classified by SWS as “moderate,” nearly unchanged from his +17 rating in September.

Meanwhile, Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III saw his rating improve by three points, rising from +2 in September to +5 in the latest survey. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo recorded a +9 net satisfaction rating in November, the same as his September score.

Both the speaker’s and the chief justice’s ratings were classified by SWS as “neutral.”

SWS said net satisfaction ratings are computed by subtracting the percentage of dissatisfied respondents from those who expressed satisfaction.

The nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 and above. It has a margin of error of ±3 percent for national results and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, Luzon outside Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

swat

PNP ranks 15th in UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, climbs 11 spots from last year

18 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 02 11 at 10.10.02

The Big Bear hugs Valentine Box!

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 15

DOTr cites possible overloading in Basilan ferry sinking

3 hours ago
605635005 1421031926046253 3007942923943344122 n

Mark Herras clarifies viral crying video, says it was due to personal issues

17 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button