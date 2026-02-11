Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE Supreme Court upholds company liability but cancels Dh3M compensation

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Federal Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling awarding Dh3 million in compensation to a father who lost three sons in a traffic accident, citing insufficient explanation of how the damages were calculated, while upholding the employer company’s liability.

The case involves a crash caused by a company-owned truck driven by an employee who was later convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the deaths of the three sons and injuries to other family members.

The court of first instance had ordered the company and driver, jointly, to pay Dh3 million in compensation plus Dh600,000 in blood money, with interest. The appeals court upheld this decision.

The company challenged the ruling before the Federal Supreme Court, arguing it should not be held liable because the accident occurred outside working hours on a weekly holiday.

The Supreme Court rejected that argument, affirming the company’s responsibility as the employer and custodian of the vehicle. However, it accepted the challenge to the compensation award, noting that the judgment failed to detail the elements of material damage or the basis for its valuation, and referred the case back for reconsideration.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

633122777 1206101965023600 2295483589152496623 n

DMW strengthens partnership with BBAA to boost OFW reintegration and entrepreneurship

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 73

Palace denies ‘fake news’ claims about Marcos having colon cancer

34 mins ago
starlink

UAE launches global digital ducation initiative with Starlink to reach remote communities

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 17

UAE court rejects father’s objection after travel permit expired due to passport non-compliance

47 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button