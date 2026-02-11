UAE launches global digital ducation initiative with Starlink to reach remote communities

The United Arab Emirates has announced a new initiative aimed at expanding access to high-quality digital education for remote and underserved communities worldwide through a partnership between The Digital School and Starlink.

The agreement, unveiled during the World Governments Summit 2026, will initially target 100 remote sites globally. The initiative combines reliable satellite internet connectivity with a structured digital learning model to create an integrated education ecosystem.

The partnership was announced in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of The Digital School. The initiative operates under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Under the collaboration, Starlink will provide high-speed satellite connectivity, while The Digital School will lead the development of digital curricula, learning platforms, and teacher training programmes designed to turn internet access into structured, accredited education pathways.

Ryan Goodnight, senior director at SpaceX, said the project will enable students in connectivity-challenged regions to access online learning, real-time collaboration tools, scholarships, and career resources.

The initiative also includes enrichment programmes in space sciences and will expand based on impact and partnerships. Early implementation has already begun, with three schools in Lesotho receiving Starlink connectivity alongside digital learning systems, computers, and teacher training support.

To date, The Digital School has reached more than 800,000 learners and trained over 30,000 digital educators, with educational content available in seven languages, including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Sorani-Kurdish, and Bahasa Indonesia.