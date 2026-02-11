Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PNP ranks 15th in UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, climbs 11 spots from last year

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 mins ago

Screengrab from UAE SWAT Challenge/YouTube

The Philippine National Police (PNP) finished 15th overall at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, improving its global standing by 11 places from last year’s 26th-place finish.

According to the final results, the PNP posted an original time of 8 minutes and 2.538 seconds, incurred 1 minute and 50 seconds in penalties, and recorded a total time of 9 minutes and 52.538 seconds, earning 342 total points.

The PNP-Special Armed Forces team competed against 109 elite tactical units from around the world in the five-day competition held from Feb. 7 to 11, showcasing marked gains in speed, coordination and tactical execution.

The top three finishers were Kazakhstan C with 432 points, followed by Kazakhstan A with 410 points, and Royal Thai Police B with 398 points.

Teams were tested across five high-intensity events: the Assault Event, Hostage Rescue Event, Officer Rescue Event, Tower Assault Event, and Obstacle Course Event, designed to simulate real-world law-enforcement and counterterrorism operations.

Hosted by Dubai Police, the annual UAE SWAT Challenge brings together some of the world’s most highly trained police and tactical units, measuring their skill, speed and teamwork under extreme conditions.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 16

VP Sara Duterte leads top officials in latest SWS satisfaction survey

16 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 02 11 at 10.10.02

The Big Bear hugs Valentine Box!

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 15

DOTr cites possible overloading in Basilan ferry sinking

3 hours ago
605635005 1421031926046253 3007942923943344122 n

Mark Herras clarifies viral crying video, says it was due to personal issues

17 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button