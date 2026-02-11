PNP ranks 15th in UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, climbs 11 spots from last year

The Philippine National Police (PNP) finished 15th overall at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, improving its global standing by 11 places from last year’s 26th-place finish.

According to the final results, the PNP posted an original time of 8 minutes and 2.538 seconds, incurred 1 minute and 50 seconds in penalties, and recorded a total time of 9 minutes and 52.538 seconds, earning 342 total points.

The PNP-Special Armed Forces team competed against 109 elite tactical units from around the world in the five-day competition held from Feb. 7 to 11, showcasing marked gains in speed, coordination and tactical execution.

The top three finishers were Kazakhstan C with 432 points, followed by Kazakhstan A with 410 points, and Royal Thai Police B with 398 points.

Teams were tested across five high-intensity events: the Assault Event, Hostage Rescue Event, Officer Rescue Event, Tower Assault Event, and Obstacle Course Event, designed to simulate real-world law-enforcement and counterterrorism operations.

Hosted by Dubai Police, the annual UAE SWAT Challenge brings together some of the world’s most highly trained police and tactical units, measuring their skill, speed and teamwork under extreme conditions.