PH Embassy extends assistance to Filipina assaulted in Singapore mall

The Philippine Embassy is monitoring a video circulating online that shows an altercation at a Singapore shopping mall on February 8, involving the assault of a Filipina by a man whose citizenship has not yet been confirmed.

Through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Embassy is taking appropriate measures and has reached out to the victim to provide assistance.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the Filipina to ensure her safety and well-being. The Embassy is careful not to disclose details that could affect ongoing measures or worsen the situation.

The viral video shows the suspect talking to the OFW before suddenly kicking her on the side, causing her to fall. The man then attempted to kick her on the head, but the OFW managed to dodge the blow.