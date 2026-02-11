Palace denies ‘fake news’ claims about Marcos having colon cancer

Malacañang has dismissed as “fake news” the circulating rumors that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is suffering from colon cancer, saying the claims are baseless and harmful.

During a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro addressed a social media post by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, which questioned the President’s health after a photo appeared to show a bulge near his stomach.

Castro said spreading unverified rumors damages both the government and the President’s reputation and may even affect the country’s economy. She criticized the claims as unfounded and pointed to a video showing Marcos actively waving to the public, arguing that the circulating image was misleading.

The Palace also reiterated earlier statements denying reports that Marcos would undergo surgery for diverticulitis. In a previous video message released on January 22, the President assured the public that he was in good health and that his condition was not life-threatening.

As of posting, media organizations have sought Roque’s response to the Palace’s remarks.