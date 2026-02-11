Latest NewsNews

Palace denies ‘fake news’ claims about Marcos having colon cancer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

Malacañang has dismissed as “fake news” the circulating rumors that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is suffering from colon cancer, saying the claims are baseless and harmful.

During a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro addressed a social media post by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, which questioned the President’s health after a photo appeared to show a bulge near his stomach.

Castro said spreading unverified rumors damages both the government and the President’s reputation and may even affect the country’s economy. She criticized the claims as unfounded and pointed to a video showing Marcos actively waving to the public, arguing that the circulating image was misleading.

The Palace also reiterated earlier statements denying reports that Marcos would undergo surgery for diverticulitis. In a previous video message released on January 22, the President assured the public that he was in good health and that his condition was not life-threatening.

As of posting, media organizations have sought Roque’s response to the Palace’s remarks.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

633122777 1206101965023600 2295483589152496623 n

DMW strengthens partnership with BBAA to boost OFW reintegration and entrepreneurship

16 mins ago
starlink

UAE launches global digital ducation initiative with Starlink to reach remote communities

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 17

UAE court rejects father’s objection after travel permit expired due to passport non-compliance

46 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Al Ain Court orders broker to erepay $124K after high-risk trades wipe out investor’s account

51 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button