DMW strengthens partnership with BBAA to boost OFW reintegration and entrepreneurship

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, has reinforced its collaboration with the Bagong Bayani Awardee Association (BBAA) to expand reintegration and livelihood opportunities for overseas Filipino workers.

The strengthened partnership was formalized during an oath-taking ceremony held on February 10, 2026, at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City. BBAA, composed of OFW advocates and former Bagong Bayani awardees, will work closely with the agency to improve programs focused on development, entrepreneurship, and sustainable reintegration.

During discussions, Secretary Cacdac and National Reintegration Center for OFWs Director Andrea Luisa P. Anolin explored several areas of cooperation. Proposed initiatives include financial education webinars for OFWs, expanded support for OFW-owned businesses through procurement opportunities, improved market access, and additional technical assistance.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader efforts to build globally competitive local products and services led by OFW entrepreneurs. It also aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide responsive and sustainable services to overseas Filipino workers and their families.