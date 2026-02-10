Latest NewsNews

VP Sara Duterte says she has cut communication with some senators to spare them from alleged harassment

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that she is no longer in communication with several senators she considers allies, saying this was a deliberate decision to protect them from what she described as harassment by the administration.

Speaking during an interview in Zamboanga City, Duterte was asked about reports of a possible term-sharing arrangement in the Senate of the Philippines leadership—an issue believed to be linked to a potential impeachment trial against her. She said she was unaware of such discussions because she had stopped speaking with senators.

Duterte explained that based on her observations, senators who communicate with or assist her are often subjected to attacks, threats, or investigations. For this reason, she said she chose to distance herself not only from senators but also from other individuals, to spare them from facing what she called the administration’s “bad side.”

The Vice President did not identify the senators she is no longer in contact with. However, several of her known allies in the Senate have previously formed what has been referred to as the “Duterte bloc,” composed mainly of minority senators who voted against holding an impeachment trial against her last year.

Among those identified with the bloc are Senators Ronald dela Rosa, Christopher Bong Go, Robin Padilla, Imee Marcos, and Rodante Marcoleta.

Other senators who joined the minority—without publicly aligning themselves with the Duterte bloc—include Francis Escudero, Joel Villanueva, Jinggoy Estrada, and Alan Peter Cayetano.

It was during Escudero’s term as Senate president that the House of Representatives transmitted the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte to the Senate. Escudero had maintained that the Senate was not required to immediately convene as an impeachment court, a stance that drew criticism from those citing the 1987 Constitution’s requirement for an impeachment trial to proceed “forthwith.”

Escudero was later replaced as Senate president by Vicente Sotto III, who holds a different position on the impeachment process.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

605635005 1421031926046253 3007942923943344122 n

Mark Herras clarifies viral crying video, says it was due to personal issues

45 seconds ago
628152416 1525476709581236 2751193216334638119 n

Malacañang reviewing provisions, PH–Indonesia talks on Mary Jane Veloso case

12 mins ago
629353281 122240269286255990 4893811338340743703 n

China bars Kalayaan officials after ambassador declared persona non grata

16 mins ago
viber image 2026 02 10 22 10 44 536

Izzy Trazona shares emotional story behind surprise appearance at Sexbomb Girls concert

22 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button