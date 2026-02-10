Sandiganbayan enters not guilty plea for Revilla in graft case

The Sandiganbayan entered a plea of not guilty on the graft charge against former senator Bong Revilla after he declined to enter a plea during his arraignment.

In an interview with reporters, Revilla’s lawyer Francesca Señga said the defense opted not to enter a plea to avoid prejudicing their pending motion to quash the case.

Señga argued that the Office of the Ombudsman failed to sufficiently allege conspiracy and that the facts do not support a charge of malversation, noting that Revilla was not an “accountable officer” with respect to the funds in question. She added that while a resolution on the motion has already been issued, the defense has yet to receive a copy.

Meanwhile, Revilla’s co-accused, former Department of Public Works and Highways Bulacan First District Engineering Office engineer Arjay Domasig and finance section chief Juanito Mendoza, entered their not guilty pleas before the anti-graft court.

The Sandiganbayan set the preliminary conference on February 13, during which the parties are expected to identify their witnesses and evidence for trial. Pre-trial is scheduled on February 19 for the marking of evidence.

The anti-graft court also deferred the arraignment of Revilla and Mendoza due to pending appeals.

The graft and malversation charges stem from the alleged anomalous P92.8-million flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan, which investigators from the Office of the Ombudsman said was non-existent.