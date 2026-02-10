Mark Herras clarifies viral crying video, says it was due to personal issues

Actor-dancer Mark Herras addressed speculation surrounding his viral crying video, denying online claims that it was caused by unemployment and clarifying that the emotional moment was related to a personal matter.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 10, Herras strongly criticized content creators and netizens who linked the video to his career, saying the assumptions were false and irresponsible. He emphasized that the video had nothing to do with his work as an actor.

Herras stressed that he remains actively employed, noting that he currently has ongoing projects with GMA Network and BuenasPH. He reiterated that claims suggesting he was crying due to a lack of work were untrue.

Earlier this month, Herras drew public attention after sharing the emotional video, which prompted concern from fellow celebrities, including Katrina Halili and Carla Abellana, who expressed worry over his well-being.