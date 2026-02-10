Latest NewsNews

House of Representatives formally dismisses impeachment complaints vs. Marcos

The House of Representatives has formally dismissed two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after lawmakers ruled that the cases were “insufficient in substance.”

In a plenary vote of 284 in favor, eight against, and four abstentions, the chamber approved House Resolution No. 746, which adopted Committee Report No. 111 of the House Committee on Justice. The report dismissed the complaints filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus and the Makabayan bloc.

House Deputy Speaker Janette Garin formally declared the dismissal of the impeachment complaints during the plenary session.

The House Committee on Justice had earlier endorsed the report, emphasizing that the complaints failed to meet the constitutional requirements for impeachment. Committee chair Gerville Luistro said complaints that are fundamentally lacking in substance should be dismissed and not entertained for political purposes. He stressed that impeachment is a unique constitutional process and should not be reduced to a tool for harassment.

Luistro added that the committee’s decision reflected strict adherence to the 1987 Constitution and underscored the supremacy of the rule of law over political rhetoric.

Reacting to the development, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President welcomed the House’s decision. She noted that Marcos was pleased with the process and expressed appreciation for the majority of lawmakers who voted to dismiss the complaints. According to Castro, the President now intends to move forward and focus on economic programs aimed at improving the lives of Filipino families.

Prior to the vote, allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte announced they would not participate in the impeachment process, saying it no longer reflected a genuine pursuit of truth and accountability.

