Hontiveros open to 2028 Presidential or VP bid if backed by united opposition

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Monday said she remains open to running for president or vice president in the 2028 elections, if chosen by a united opposition.

In a press conference, Hontiveros stressed her willingness to take on any role needed to strengthen the opposition and present credible candidates for the 2028 polls.

“I remain open, I remain willing, and ‘yung kondisyon ko ay ‘yung tulad nung matagal ko na rin sinasabi—kung piliin ng united opposition,” she said.

“Kasi ayun din ang sinasabi ko rin nang matagal na kailangan ng oposisyon, kung lalaban kami sa 2028, ‘yun ang intention at desire ko na lalaban kami sa 2028, na mag-alok sa ating mamamayan ng pinakamalakas at credible na kandidato.”

When asked if former vice president and current Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo is still considered as the opposition’s potential standard-bearer, Hontiveros said specific names are not the priority at this stage. What matters is unity within the opposition.

Hontiveros also acknowledged the possibility of pro-Marcos groups approaching the opposition ahead of the elections.

“If ever lumapit, yun yung magiging subject ng matinding pag-iisip at pag-uusap sa hanay namin kasi nga, because of the very different histories,” she said.

“Pero for anyone, hindi lang sila, other groups na sa labas ng Kakampinks o sa labas ng hanay ng oposisyon, syempre ‘yung magiging basis ng any possibility ng pag-uunite ay ‘yun, ‘yung enough common values.”