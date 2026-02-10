Dubai tourism hits record high with 19.59 million visitors in 2025

Dubai welcomed a record 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, a 5% increase from the previous year, driven by global marketing efforts, major events and expanded tourism infrastructure.

The figure marked the emirate’s third consecutive year of record visitor numbers, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, as reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

More than 2 million visitors arrived in December, making it the busiest month for tourism on record.

Officials attributed the growth to strong performance across several regions, led by Western Europe, which remained Dubai’s largest source market, along with continued gains from the Gulf region, South Asia and Eastern Europe.

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the tourism sector’s performance reflects long-term planning and continued investment in infrastructure, connectivity and visitor experiences.

Hotels also posted stronger results in 2025. Average occupancy exceeded 80%, while the city’s hotel inventory expanded to more than 154,000 rooms, placing Dubai among the world’s largest hospitality markets.

Officials expect tourism growth to continue in 2026, supported by major projects such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

Tourism remains a key part of Dubai’s long-term economic strategy under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033.