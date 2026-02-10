Latest NewsNews

China bars Kalayaan officials after ambassador declared persona non grata

China has declared several local officials of the Municipality of Kalayaan persona non grata and banned them from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau, citing the principle of reciprocity.

The move followed resolutions passed by the Kalayaan municipal council declaring Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan persona non grata and banning him from entering the Kalayaan islands.

In a statement released Tuesday, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said the action was taken in response to resolutions adopted by the Kalayaan council in 2023 and 2026 targeting the Chinese ambassador.

According to the embassy, individuals involved in drafting and approving the resolutions are no longer welcome to enter China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Those barred include Mayor Beltzasar S. Alindogan, Vice Mayor Maurice Phillip Alexis S. Albayda, and several municipal councilors and local officials of Kalayaan.

The dispute follows earlier actions by the Kalayaan local government, which in 2023 also declared former Chinese envoy Huang Xilian persona non grata.

Ambassador Jing had previously stated that he would leave the Philippines “with pride and honor” if formally declared persona non grata nationwide, following the filing of a Senate resolution condemning statements issued by the Chinese Embassy against Filipino officials critical of Beijing.

