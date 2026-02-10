Abu Dhabi economy hits Dh325.7b in Q3 2025 with 7.7% growth

Abu Dhabi’s economy expanded by 7.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, reaching a record quarterly GDP of Dh325.7 billion, according to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

Growth was driven by non-oil activities, which rose 7.6 percent compared with the same period in 2024. Preliminary estimates show non-oil sectors accounted for 54 percent of total GDP in Q3, valued at Dh175.6 billion.

For the first nine months of 2025, Abu Dhabi’s GDP grew 5 percent year-on-year, while the non-oil economy expanded 6.8 percent, signaling sustained and balanced growth amid changing global conditions.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the performance reflects the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy” model, with growth recorded for 18 consecutive quarters, led by non-oil sectors.

SCAD Director-General Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi noted the results underscore Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract sustained investment. Foreign investment reached Dh1,075.8 billion, supporting productive capacity, non-oil activities, and overall economic output.

Several sectors posted strong growth in Q3:

• Construction grew 13.9% to Dh30.5 billion (9.4% of GDP), boosted by ongoing infrastructure projects and private-sector participation.

• Real estate rose 13.1% to Dh12.1 billion, reflecting robust demand in residential and commercial developments.

• Transport and storage increased 13.8% to Dh8.2 billion, supported by higher cargo volumes, port activity, and logistics expansion, including long-term lease agreements at Khalifa Port.

• Electricity, gas, and water supply recorded the fastest growth at 16.2% to Dh6.2 billion, following continued utility investments and the first full year of operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

• Manufacturing contributed Dh30.5 billion (9.4% of GDP), growing 2.4% year-on-year, continuing to support diversification through industrial expansion and supply chain integration.

SCAD said it will continue to provide timely and accurate data to support economic planning as Abu Dhabi advances its long-term diversification strategy.