Abu Dhabi court orders woman to return Dh7,000 after misleading domestic worker ad

An Abu Dhabi court has ruled that a woman must return Dh7,000 to a man she tricked through a misleading Instagram advertisement claiming she could arrange the recruitment of a domestic worker.

The court also ordered her to pay an additional Dh7,000 in compensation for financial and emotional harm.

The man had contacted the woman after seeing her online ad, which presented her as a domestic labor recruiter. She requested an advance payment of Dh7,000 to proceed with hiring a maid. The man transferred the amount, but the woman failed to provide the promised service.

The claimant filed a civil case seeking repayment, legal interest, and compensation for damages. Evidence included a prior criminal judgment convicting the woman and imposing a Dh20,000 fine, as well as WhatsApp messages exchanged between the parties.

In its ruling, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court cited the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which prohibits taking another person’s property without lawful justification. The court found the woman obtained the money through deception and must return it.

The court also recognized the material loss of the funds and moral damage in the form of distress and anxiety. It ordered the woman to pay Dh7,000 in compensation on top of returning the original amount, along with court fees and expenses.