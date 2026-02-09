UAE, Egypt leaders discuss cooperation, Middle East peace during Abu Dhabi meeting

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in key sectors.

The meeting was held during Al Sisi’s official visit to the UAE. Discussions focused on areas of cooperation that support the development priorities of both countries, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern, including the situation in the Middle East.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of advancing a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, stressing its role in promoting regional security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Al Sisi also reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and close coordination to support peace, stability, and development in the region.

As part of his visit, Al Sisi toured the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence alongside the UAE president. He was briefed on the university’s facilities, academic programs, and progress in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies aligned with the UAE’s long-term development goals.