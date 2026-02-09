Ridon urges ex- Sara aide to reveal identities behind OVP confidential fund aliases

House Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Terry Ridon on Sunday called on Ramil Madriaga, a former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte, to disclose the real identities behind the controversial aliases used in the disbursement of confidential funds in offices run by Duterte, including the alias “Mary Grace Piattos.”

“Kung may alam si Mr. Madriaga tungkol sa mga bogus na pangalan, panahon na para mailahad ito at magkaroon ng linaw, lalo’t hindi ito sinasagot ni Vice President Duterte,” Ridon said in a statement.

The alias “Mary Grace Piattos,” along with other names, allegedly received hundreds of millions of pesos in confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

Vice President Duterte has denied having links to Madriaga, claiming that he is part of efforts to undermine her possible presidential bid.

Ridon, however, said Madriaga may be in a position to explain the controversial names appearing in the liquidation documents submitted by the OVP and the DepEd to the Commission on Audit (COA).

“If Mr. Madriaga knows the process, the handlers, and the real persons behind these entries, then his account can help close the gaps that continue to trouble this issue,” Ridon said.

Meanwhile, Atty. Raymund Palad, counsel for Madriaga, said on Saturday that his client is willing to take part in investigations if summoned by the House of Representatives, the Senate, or the Office of the Ombudsman following the submission of his affidavit.

Earlier, the vice president’s defense team said they are prepared to explain the use of aliases for confidential funds, including “Mary Grace Piattos,” which has been cited as one of the bases for the impeachment complaints filed against her.