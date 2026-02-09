Lacson open to removal of Marcoleta remarks on KIG from Senate record

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Sunday said he is open to having the remarks of Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who allegedly suggested that it may be easier to let go of the Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG) amid tensions with China, removed from the Senate record.

“I agree. Nasa minutes ’yan ng Commission on Appointments. Pangit ’yun,” Lacson said, referring to the remarks reflected in the Commission on Appointments (CA) records.

However, Lacson clarified that the matter remains subject to discussion and must be decided by the full commission.

“Hinding puwedeng magdesisyon diyan ang hindi majority ng Commission on Appointments,” he said in an interview with local media.

Lacson said Marcoleta’s statements could be interpreted as weakening the Philippines’ position against China’s territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea.

“Definitely, kasi nanggaling sa senador mismo at nandun sa record, medyo ma-weaken ang position natin dahil nasa record,” he added.

Marcoleta earlier drew criticism after saying that the KIG is not part of the country’s exclusive economic zone and suggesting that it should be let go. The remarks prompted strong reactions from officials and residents of Kalayaan, Palawan.

Kalayaan Vice Mayor MP Albayda said he will file a resolution before the Sangguniang Bayan of Kalayaan, Palawan, seeking the removal of Marcoleta’s statements from the Senate record, noting that residents of the islands were offended by the remarks.

Marcoleta, however, maintained that he never said the KIG should be surrendered, claiming that his statements were taken out of context.

Separately, Lacson on Saturday warned against so-called “homegrown traitors,” whom he described as individuals willing to sell the country in exchange for personal gain.

“In geopolitics, the most common sources of information are technical intelligence and homegrown traitors who are willing to sell their country in exchange for what’s in it for them,” he said, adding that in intelligence operations, this is known as “recruitment in place.”

Lacson did not specify whom he was referring to.

The Kalayaan Group of Islands is a cluster of Philippine-claimed islands and reefs in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea, including Pag-asa Island, located about 280 nautical miles west of Palawan. The area is home to Filipino civilians, a local government unit, and military personnel.