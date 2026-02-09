Kris Aquino discharged after six-week hospital stay, thanks ex-boyfriend doctor for life-saving care

Kris Aquino has been discharged from the hospital after a six-week confinement and minor surgery, expressing gratitude to her former boyfriend, Dr. Mike Padlan, for helping care for her as she continues to battle 11 autoimmune diseases.

In an Instagram post on February 9, Aquino said Padlan was “one call away” during Christmas and helped facilitate her hospital admission, crediting him with knowing which doctors could best manage her condition.

Aquino said that while their romantic relationship ended, they maintained a professional bond as physician and patient. She noted that Padlan understands her body and health history, and played a key role in coordinating her medical care alongside a team of specialists.

Aquino and Padlan began dating in 2024 and separated in early 2025.

The television host also shared that she has moved into a new home directly after her hospital discharge, though she did not disclose her current location. She thanked the medical staff who cared for her throughout her stay, including nurses and various hospital departments.

While acknowledging improvements in her condition, Aquino said she remains physically weak and fragile, and is limiting discussions about her health due to anxiety. She added that she plans to talk more openly about her medical journey once she receives clearance to launch her podcast.

Earlier reports noted that Aquino had been hospitalized in December for a planned operation that was postponed due to high blood pressure. She later revealed she is also dealing with deep vein thrombosis in addition to her autoimmune illnesses.