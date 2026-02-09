Latest NewsNews

Go, Padilla say they will remain in Senate minority bloc

Senators Bong Go and Robinhood Padilla on Monday said they will not leave the Senate minority bloc amid speculation that some lawmakers may transfer to the majority.

Before the Senate adjourned, Go and Padilla posed together making the signature fist bump associated with former President Rodrigo Duterte, while holding a sign that read: “Duterte bloc kami. Kayo na lang sumama!”

In a Facebook post, Go said they remain a “solid Duterte bloc,” referring to himself, Padilla, and Senator Ronald dela Rosa. He added that even if only the three of them remain, they will continue to prioritize work and public service over politics.

The post included a video showing Go writing the message before posing with Padilla.

Padilla’s chief of staff, Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado, confirmed that the senator will stay in the minority bloc led by Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III earlier said there had been banter about Go, Padilla, and Senator Imee Marcos possibly joining the majority bloc, but clarified that there were no official discussions on such a move.

Sotto said the remarks were made jokingly and emphasized that the Senate remains independent in its decision-making.

Senator Erwin Tulfo officially assumed the chairmanship of the foreign relations committee last week after replacing Marcos. Sotto also previously said the Senate majority bloc had thwarted an alleged coup attempt supposedly initiated by members of the minority.

