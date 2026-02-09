Latest NewsNews

DMW swears in 46 newly appointed, promoted OFW responders

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac administered the oath of office to 46 newly appointed and promoted overseas Filipino worker (OFW) responders on February 9, 2026, at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Central Office.

Of the total number, 18 appointees took their oath in person while 28 were sworn in virtually. The new responders are assigned to various Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) and regions nationwide, including two medical doctors deployed at the OFW hospital.

During the ceremony, Cacdac reminded the appointees of their role as first responders for OFWs, stressing the importance of integrity and accountability in public service. He warned them against allowing themselves to be used as instruments of corruption.

The oath-taking was witnessed by Undersecretaries Felicitas Q. Bay and Dominique Rubia-Tutay, as well as Assistant Secretaries Maria Regina Galias and Francis Ron De Guzman.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 9232

Go, Padilla say they will remain in Senate minority bloc

29 seconds ago
iStock 1487268123

Abu Dhabi lowers speed limits on three major roads to improve road safety

11 mins ago
IMG 9228

Kris Aquino discharged after six-week hospital stay, thanks ex-boyfriend doctor for life-saving care

28 mins ago
IMG 9225

UAE, Egypt leaders discuss cooperation, Middle East peace during Abu Dhabi meeting

39 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button