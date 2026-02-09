DMW swears in 46 newly appointed, promoted OFW responders

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac administered the oath of office to 46 newly appointed and promoted overseas Filipino worker (OFW) responders on February 9, 2026, at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Central Office.

Of the total number, 18 appointees took their oath in person while 28 were sworn in virtually. The new responders are assigned to various Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) and regions nationwide, including two medical doctors deployed at the OFW hospital.

During the ceremony, Cacdac reminded the appointees of their role as first responders for OFWs, stressing the importance of integrity and accountability in public service. He warned them against allowing themselves to be used as instruments of corruption.

The oath-taking was witnessed by Undersecretaries Felicitas Q. Bay and Dominique Rubia-Tutay, as well as Assistant Secretaries Maria Regina Galias and Francis Ron De Guzman.