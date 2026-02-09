Latest NewsNewsPH News

Bill seeks stronger labor rights, safety benefits for media workers

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

A measure has been filed in the House of Representatives seeking to strengthen labor rights, safety measures, and welfare benefits for media workers nationwide.

House Bill No. 7431, or the Media Personnel Protection and Welfare Act, was filed by Ako Bicol Party-list Representatives Jan Almario Chan and Alfredo Garbin Jr.

The proposed measure covers reporters, field correspondents, photojournalists, camera operators, editors, producers, and other individuals involved in news gathering and dissemination.

In the bill’s explanatory note, the authors said the challenges faced by media workers go beyond physical safety, citing studies that show many Filipino journalists continue to receive low and unstable incomes, often below prevailing wage standards—particularly in regional and community newsrooms.

They added that journalists face serious risks while covering conflicts, disasters, crime, and health emergencies, often without hazard pay, protective equipment, or insurance.

Under the bill, media personnel shall be entitled to wages, fees, or professional compensation not lower than those mandated by law and not below the applicable minimum wage.

The measure also requires media entities to enroll qualified media personnel in the Social Security System (SSS), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG), and to remit employer and employee contributions on time in accordance with existing laws.

The proposed legislation mandates death benefits of at least ₱200,000, permanent disability insurance of up to ₱200,000 depending on the degree of disability, and medical expense reimbursement of up to ₱100,000.

It further requires media entities to issue written contracts for all engagements—whether regular or freelance—clearly stating compensation, duties, and safety provisions.

Media entities are also required to provide freelancers with insurance coverage for the duration of their assignments, while freelancers are encouraged to maintain active membership in SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG. Media entities may likewise facilitate voluntary contributions or provide information on proper enrollment mechanisms, the bill said.

