Abu Dhabi lowers speed limits on three major roads to improve road safety

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have begun implementing reduced speed limits on three major roads across the emirate, effective 12 p.m. today, as part of efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

The Joint Traffic Safety Committee said speed limits on the affected roads have been lowered by 20 kilometers per hour in both directions. Motorists were urged to follow the new limits and practice safe driving to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

Officials said speed limit signs are being updated and radar systems adjusted to align with the new regulations.

The changes apply to sections of the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22). The speed limit between Al Nahda Interchange and Baniyas Interchange has been reduced from 160 km/h to 140 km/h. Another section of E22, from Baniyas Interchange to before the Bridges Complex between Zayed City and Mohammed bin Zayed City, now has a speed limit of 120 km/h, down from 140 km/h.

The decision also covers Al Rawdah Road (E30), which connects the Musaffah area to Mohammed bin Zayed City, where the speed limit has been lowered from 120 km/h to 100 km/h in both directions.

