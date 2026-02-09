Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay Dh194,000 for social media fraud

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to pay Dh194,000 to a woman after finding him liable for fraud and unlawfully obtaining her money by exploiting an emotional relationship formed through social media.

Court records showed that the man misled the woman by claiming he was facing serious financial difficulties, using online communication to gain her trust and sympathy. The court said this manipulation led the woman to transfer money to him, before she later realized she had been scammed.

The woman initially sought the return of Dh408,000, along with Dh100,000 in compensation for emotional distress.

However, after reviewing bank records and other evidence, the court established that only Dh190,000 had been proven to have been transferred. The court limited the repayment order to this amount and dismissed the remaining claims.

The ruling was partly based on a final criminal judgment issued by the Public Funds Prosecution, which convicted the man of fraud, fined him, and ordered him to pay provisional civil compensation of Dh51,000.

In resolving the civil case, the court set total compensation at Dh55,000, inclusive of the earlier provisional award, after finding that all elements of civil liability were present, including fault, damage, and a direct causal link.

The court ordered the man to return the misappropriated funds and pay an additional Dh4,000 in compensation, bringing the total amount payable to Dh194,000, excluding court fees and legal expenses.