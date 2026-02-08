Latest NewsNews

UAE welcomes US–Iran talks in Oman, voices support for dialogue and de-escalation

Staff Report2 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of talks between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Sultanate of Oman, describing the development as a positive step toward dialogue and de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for Oman’s efforts in creating an environment supportive of constructive dialogue. The UAE praised the Sultanate for hosting the talks, highlighting its constructive role in promoting mutual understanding at both regional and international levels, as well as in enhancing regional security and stability.

The UAE reaffirmed its long-standing position that dialogue and de-escalation, respect for international law, and respect for state sovereignty represent the most effective approach to resolving current crises. It emphasized its firm commitment to addressing disputes through diplomatic means.

The statement also conveyed the UAE’s hope that the consultations will produce positive results that help reduce tensions, strengthen regional security and stability, and contribute to peace at both the regional and international levels.

