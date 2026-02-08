Latest NewsNews

UAE President meets Gabonese President to boost economic and development cooperation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Brice Oligui Nguema, President of the Gabonese Republic, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Gabonese President and expressed his hope that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries. Discussions focused on opportunities to expand economic cooperation in key priority sectors, including renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, stressing the importance of promoting peace and stability at both regional and global levels as a foundation for sustainable development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening development partnerships with African nations and building on its long-standing ties with the continent, in line with the country’s approach to fostering constructive cooperation and shared growth.

Both sides highlighted their shared determination to advance UAE–Gabon relations, which span more than five decades, and to strengthen collaboration across priority development sectors. They emphasised that economic cooperation remains a central pillar of the bilateral relationship.

