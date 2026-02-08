UAE President, German Chancellor discuss expanding strategic cooperation in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in line with shared interests and development priorities.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during the German Chancellor’s official visit to the UAE.

During the talks, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the strong relations and productive partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and Germany, particularly in energy, innovation, and advanced technology. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further expanding cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples.

Both leaders also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, stressing the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic engagement to support regional and global stability.

The meeting witnessed the announcement and exchange of several agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors. These included a memorandum of understanding between ADNOC and RWE covering collaboration across the gas and liquefied natural gas value chain.

Another MoU was signed between Masdar and RWE to cooperate in the field of battery energy storage systems. Additionally, TA’ZIZ, Fertiglobe, and Covestro agreed to collaborate in the chemicals sector.

An MoU was also signed between the UAE Pro League and the Bundesliga to strengthen cooperation in professional football.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon in honour of the German Chancellor and his delegation. Earlier, an official reception ceremony was held at Qasr Al Shati, where the UAE President accompanied the Chancellor as he greeted senior officials. Sheikh Mohamed also met with members of the accompanying delegation, wishing them a successful visit.