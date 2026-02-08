Latest NewsNews

Senate panel finds no basis to link Marcos Jr. to alleged flood control irregularities – Lacson

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has found no basis so far to hold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accountable in connection with the alleged flood control irregularities, according to Senator Panfilo Lacson.

In an interview on Sunday, Lacson explained that the committee’s investigation did not establish presidential liability, noting that the President’s role is limited to approving the General Appropriations Act (GAA) once it is submitted to him. He emphasized that the President does not prepare the General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which originates from Congress.

Lacson added that questions regarding the President’s accountability are better addressed by the House Committee on Justice, which had earlier dismissed the impeachment complaints filed against Marcos. He said he was personally unfamiliar with the details of the impeachment complaints that were submitted.

Despite this, Lacson noted that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee would still deliberate on the appropriate next steps, including examining any potential culpability related to the flood control controversy.

Last Wednesday, the House Committee on Justice dismissed two impeachment complaints against the President, citing insufficiency in substance. One complaint, filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus, accused Marcos of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution. Another, filed by the Makabayan bloc, alleged that the adoption of the Baselined-Balanced-Managed (BBM) parametric formula in infrastructure allocations resulted in ghost, substandard, and overpriced flood control projects.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

628055436 18040460735743785 6086605069867808226 n

EJ Obiena wins first Asian indoor gold in Tianjin

13 seconds ago
626744677 1202642898702840 1194610962514013736 n

DMW and JITCO advance unified ethical recruitment framework for Filipino workers in Japan

13 mins ago
630521348 1203452608621869 5789811772821498833 n

More Filipino human trafficking victims repatriated from Cambodia

56 mins ago
HAfsXYLa4AAsqe3

UAE President meets Gabonese President to boost economic and development cooperation

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button