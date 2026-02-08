Senate panel finds no basis to link Marcos Jr. to alleged flood control irregularities – Lacson

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has found no basis so far to hold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accountable in connection with the alleged flood control irregularities, according to Senator Panfilo Lacson.

In an interview on Sunday, Lacson explained that the committee’s investigation did not establish presidential liability, noting that the President’s role is limited to approving the General Appropriations Act (GAA) once it is submitted to him. He emphasized that the President does not prepare the General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which originates from Congress.

Lacson added that questions regarding the President’s accountability are better addressed by the House Committee on Justice, which had earlier dismissed the impeachment complaints filed against Marcos. He said he was personally unfamiliar with the details of the impeachment complaints that were submitted.

Despite this, Lacson noted that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee would still deliberate on the appropriate next steps, including examining any potential culpability related to the flood control controversy.

Last Wednesday, the House Committee on Justice dismissed two impeachment complaints against the President, citing insufficiency in substance. One complaint, filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus, accused Marcos of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution. Another, filed by the Makabayan bloc, alleged that the adoption of the Baselined-Balanced-Managed (BBM) parametric formula in infrastructure allocations resulted in ghost, substandard, and overpriced flood control projects.