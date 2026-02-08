Latest NewsNews

More Filipino human trafficking victims repatriated from Cambodia

The Philippines has successfully repatriated another group of Filipino human trafficking victims from Cambodia, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure the protection and welfare of overseas Filipino workers in distress.

A total of 51 Filipino human trafficking victims arrived safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on February 8, 2026, aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 2622 from Phnom Penh. They were welcomed by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers, led by Assistant Secretary Jerome A. Alcantara and NCR Regional Director Falconi Millar.

With the latest arrivals, the total number of overseas Filipino workers repatriated from Cambodia since 2022 has reached 927.

The repatriation was made possible through coordinated efforts among the Department of Migrant Workers, the Migrant Workers Office in Singapore, and the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh. Upon arrival, assistance was provided by the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Bureau of Immigration, and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking.

The returning Filipinos will receive comprehensive government support, including immediate financial and welfare assistance from the DMW and OWWA, medical services from the Department of Health, psychosocial support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and legal assistance from the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau and the IACAT Task Force.

