EJ Obiena wins first Asian indoor gold in Tianjin

Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena captured his first-ever gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships after a dominant performance on Saturday in Tianjin, China.

Obiena topped the pole vault competition by clearing 5.70 meters, securing the gold medal and marking a major milestone in his decorated career.

Celebrating the achievement, Obiena shared a post on social media that read, “Your boy is finally an Asian Indoor Champ.” He also posted an Instagram story saying, “Set complete,” accompanied by a check mark emoji.

The gold medal adds to Obiena’s impressive résumé, which includes three gold medals from the Asian Athletics Championships, a gold medal at the Asian Games, and four Southeast Asian Games titles—further cementing his dominance in Asian pole vaulting.

Obiena currently holds the Asian record in the event, with a 5.93-meter clearance indoors and a 6.00-meter mark outdoors.

