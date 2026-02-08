Latest NewsNews

DMW and JITCO advance unified ethical recruitment framework for Filipino workers in Japan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Japan International Trainee & Skilled Worker Cooperation Organization (JITCO) have agreed to strengthen a unified approach to ethical recruitment, worker protection, and welfare for Filipino workers in Japan.

The commitment was discussed during a meeting held on February 6 at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City. DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, together with Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay and senior officials, met with JITCO President Ogawa Shinji, Senior Vice President Matsutomi Shigeo, and Assistant Manager Yamanako Miho.

Both sides highlighted their continued collaboration in facilitating safe and transparent employment pathways for Filipinos bound for Japan. These include the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) program, and the Employment for Skills Development (ESD) Program.

Japan outlined its plan to accept more than 1.2 million foreign workers to address labor shortages, with Filipino workers continuing to be highly regarded in priority sectors such as shipbuilding, industrial manufacturing, and nursing care.

Meanwhile, the DMW reaffirmed its commitment to promoting lifelong learning and skills development among Filipino workers to help them adapt to evolving labor market demands and mitigate the impact of shrinking global labor markets.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

628055436 18040460735743785 6086605069867808226 n

EJ Obiena wins first Asian indoor gold in Tianjin

7 seconds ago
615362877 1479836426832140 781300852740462622 n

Senate panel finds no basis to link Marcos Jr. to alleged flood control irregularities – Lacson

10 mins ago
630521348 1203452608621869 5789811772821498833 n

More Filipino human trafficking victims repatriated from Cambodia

56 mins ago
HAfsXYLa4AAsqe3

UAE President meets Gabonese President to boost economic and development cooperation

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button