DMW and JITCO advance unified ethical recruitment framework for Filipino workers in Japan

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Japan International Trainee & Skilled Worker Cooperation Organization (JITCO) have agreed to strengthen a unified approach to ethical recruitment, worker protection, and welfare for Filipino workers in Japan.

The commitment was discussed during a meeting held on February 6 at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City. DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, together with Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay and senior officials, met with JITCO President Ogawa Shinji, Senior Vice President Matsutomi Shigeo, and Assistant Manager Yamanako Miho.

Both sides highlighted their continued collaboration in facilitating safe and transparent employment pathways for Filipinos bound for Japan. These include the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) program, and the Employment for Skills Development (ESD) Program.

Japan outlined its plan to accept more than 1.2 million foreign workers to address labor shortages, with Filipino workers continuing to be highly regarded in priority sectors such as shipbuilding, industrial manufacturing, and nursing care.

Meanwhile, the DMW reaffirmed its commitment to promoting lifelong learning and skills development among Filipino workers to help them adapt to evolving labor market demands and mitigate the impact of shrinking global labor markets.