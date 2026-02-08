Abu Dhabi Court orders man to repay Dh194,000 after defrauding woman through online relationship

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to repay Dh194,000 to a woman after ruling that he committed fraud by exploiting an emotional relationship formed through social media.

Court records show that the man deceived the woman by falsely claiming he was experiencing severe financial hardship. Using online conversations, he gained her trust and sympathy, which led her to transfer money to him. She later discovered that she had been scammed.

The woman initially filed a civil case demanding the return of Dh408,000, along with Dh100,000 in compensation for emotional suffering. However, after reviewing bank statements and supporting evidence, the court confirmed that only Dh190,000 could be proven as having been transferred. The remaining claims were dismissed.

The civil ruling was influenced by a prior criminal judgment issued by the Public Funds Prosecution, which had already convicted the man of fraud, fined him, and ordered him to pay Dh51,000 as provisional compensation.

After assessing the civil liability, the court determined that all legal elements were met, including fault, damage, and a direct causal link. Total compensation was set at Dh55,000, inclusive of the earlier provisional amount.

As a result, the man was ordered to return the misappropriated funds and pay an additional Dh4,000 in damages, bringing the total amount owed to Dh194,000, along with court fees and legal expenses.