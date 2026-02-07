UAE President meets Gabonese President to strengthen ties

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, who is on a working visit to the UAE at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Gabonese leader, expressing hope that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries. The leaders discussed opportunities to enhance economic cooperation in priority sectors such as renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure.

The meeting also covered regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides emphasizing the importance of supporting peace and stability to foster sustainable progress.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding development partnerships with African countries, building on decades of longstanding ties, and promoting constructive cooperation and growth across the continent.

Both leaders highlighted the UAE–Gabon relationship, which spans over five decades, noting that economic collaboration remains a key pillar of their bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several ministers and senior officials.