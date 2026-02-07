Two Chinese nationals arrested in Tacloban for overstaying, illegal work

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Tacloban City during an entrapment operation for overstaying and working in the Philippines without proper documentation.

Immigration authorities apprehended a 53-year-old man at a commercial establishment in Abucay. He was found to have overstayed and was working in the country without a valid work visa.

During questioning, the man reportedly attempted to misrepresent himself as a Filipino citizen and presented a Philippine ID card.

Another Chinese national was also apprehended during the operation. He had been overstaying since 2023 and was similarly engaged in unauthorized employment while holding only tourist status.

Both individuals failed to present valid immigration records.

“We will not tolerate foreigners who overstay, misrepresent themselves, or illegally engage in work at the expense of our laws and our people,” said Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Viado.

“These operations reflect our continuing coordination with intelligence and law enforcement partners to protect public interest and national security,” Viado added.

The two foreigners were flown to Manila and are currently at the BI warden facility pending deportation proceedings.