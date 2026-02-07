Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Timor-Leste President may nominate Sheikh Mohamed for Nobel Peace Prize

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta has lauded United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his role in international mediation and humanitarian work, saying he would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“If I were to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize, I would nominate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed,” Ramos-Horta said, according to Al Bayan.

He added, “He has carried out many mediations between nations discreetly, and he builds schools or hospitals without wanting his name written on them.”

Ramos-Horta highlighted Sheikh Mohamed’s involvement in quiet yet effective efforts to mediate conflicts between countries, as well as his commitment to humanitarian initiatives without seeking recognition or publicity.

The remarks were made during Ramos-Horta’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” The three-day summit gathered global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the future of governance and international cooperation.

The event saw the participation of more than 60 heads of state and government, over 500 ministers, representatives from more than 150 countries, and a total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

