Ras Al Khaimah Police warn motorists of surge in toll payment scams

Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent advisory warning motorists about a spike in fraudulent messages claiming unpaid traffic toll fees.

Authorities said scammers are sending SMS and instant messages disguised as official government or toll notifications. These messages typically claim recipients have outstanding toll payments or fines and urge them to click links to settle the fees immediately.

Police cautioned that these links lead to fake websites designed to steal personal and banking information.

To protect motorists, Ras Al Khaimah Police advised the public to follow these precautions:

• Ignore suspicious messages: Do not reply, click links, or interact with unknown senders, as this may expose personal data and confirm active phone numbers to scammers.

• Verify the sender: Ensure notifications are issued by recognized and licensed entities. Official alerts usually come through verified government channels.

• Avoid external links: Fraudulent links are often used to install malware or collect financial information.

• Use official platforms only: Pay fines or toll fees through authorized government apps, official police websites, or approved service centers.

• Report scams immediately: Notify authorities of suspected fraud attempts to help track and prevent crimes.

Police noted that toll payment scams often exploit drivers’ sense of urgency, especially as automated toll systems become more widely used. They emphasized that public awareness is key to preventing cyber fraud.

Motorists seeking to check or settle traffic fines or toll payments are encouraged to use official government platforms and digital police services.