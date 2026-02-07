PNP to remove public officials’ names, images from government projects

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed all PNP offices and units to remove signage and materials displaying the names and images of public officials on government-funded projects.

“This is about protecting the integrity of public service… Government projects should never look like they are owned by a person. They belong to the Filipino people,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“All PNP offices and units are directed to strictly comply with the prohibition against the display or affixture of names and images of public officials on government projects and signboards and to remove existing materials that violate the directive within their areas of responsibility,” he added.

The order comes a week after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, requiring all national and local government offices to ensure that public officials’ names and images do not appear on any publicly funded projects.

To aid compliance, Nartatez said the PNP’s Directorate for Police Community Relations will provide “standard and universal multimedia materials” for official social media accounts, ensuring messaging that highlights institutional service rather than personal branding.

The DILG memorandum cited Article XI, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution, which declares that “public office is a public trust,” as well as Republic Act No. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees), Commission on Audit Circular No. 2014-004, and Section 20 of the 2026 General Appropriations Act (RA 12314).