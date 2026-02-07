Palace affirms PH sovereignty over West Philippine Sea despite call to give up Kalayaan Islands

The Philippines will continue to assert its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Malacañang said, amid a proposal by Senator Rodante Marcoleta to give up the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) in Palawan.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration remains committed to its long-standing policy of defending the country’s territory.

“Ipagpapatuloy ng Presidente ang kaniyang polisiya na ipaglalaban natin [ang WPS]. Even an inch of our territory ay hindi isu-surrender sa foreign powers,” Castro told local media.

She added that decisions on the matter will ultimately rest with the President, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the government.

Marcoleta, during a Committee on Appointments hearing on Wednesday, argued that the Philippines should relinquish the KIG, claiming its features are “way beyond our exclusive economic zone (EEZ).”

“Meron tayong mga isla na occupied natin ngayon, ang KIG. May apat na features sa KIG — Pag-asa, Parola, Kota, at Lankiam. Incidentally, itong apat na features ay way, way beyond our EEZ. Wala sila sa sakop ng EEZ,” Marcoleta said.

He added, “Ang gawin natin para madali, i-give up natin ang KIG then maco-coordinate na natin lahat.”

Malacañang, however, reaffirmed that the government will continue to defend all Philippine territories and maritime claims in the West Philippine Sea.