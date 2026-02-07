Latest NewsNewsPH News

No Filipinos hurt in Islamabad Mosque suicide bombing — DFA

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

No Filipino was reported injured or killed in the suicide bombing that struck a mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The attack, which occurred at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers, left at least 31 people dead and nearly 170 others injured.

Reports said the attacker was intercepted at the mosque’s gate before detonating the bomb. The incident was described as the deadliest suicide bombing in Islamabad in more than a decade.

“At this time, there have been no reports of Filipino nationals among those killed or injured,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA added that the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to extend assistance to any Filipino who may be affected by the incident.

There are an estimated 3,100 Filipinos currently residing in Pakistan, based on government data.

The embassy remains in coordination with local authorities and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

