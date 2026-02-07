ICI turns over 125-day accomplishment report to Palace

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) submitted its 125-day accomplishment report to the Office of the President, detailing its outputs since it began operations in September 2025.

In a statement, the ICI said that from September 15, 2025 to January 18, 2026, it submitted nine referrals to the Office of the Ombudsman involving 65 individuals. It also coordinated the referral of 66 individuals to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the issuance of immigration lookout bulletin orders.

Among those recommended for charges over alleged anomalies in flood control projects were former senator Bong Revilla Jr., Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

“Within just over three months, and operating with constrained manpower and resources, the Commission delivered substantial and measurable results,” the ICI said.

The commission also reported contributing to the freezing of 6,692 bank accounts and the preservation, seizure, or surrender of assets valued at an estimated P24.7 billion. Based on data from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), these assets included 229 motor vehicles, 394 insurance policies, 161 real properties, 16 e-wallet accounts, 10 air assets, and other properties.

The ICI said it conducted 32 hearings totaling about 44 hours, with testimonies from 36 witnesses. Its proceedings involved 25 high-profile individuals, including seven senators, 13 members of the House of Representatives, and five agency heads. The commission also carried out 16 site inspections across multiple regions to validate its findings.

In addition, the ICI processed around 1,000 documents, issued 160 investigative communications through invitations and subpoenas, and published livestreaming guidelines for its proceedings.