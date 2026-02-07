Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai launches 2030 Blue & Green Spaces Roadmap

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo46 mins ago

Dubai Municipality has unveiled the 2030 Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap during the World Governments Summit, outlining a strategic vision to create a balanced and integrated urban ecosystem.

The roadmap, with projects valued at over Dh4 billion, reinforces Dubai’s goal of becoming a global leader in sustainable, human-centered city development.

The initiative aims to integrate nature into the city’s infrastructure, enhancing quality of life for residents, visitors, and tourists. It includes the planting of 1.5 million trees, the creation of 120 new parks covering nearly 3 million square meters, 200 sports and recreational facilities, and the revitalization of beaches and waterfronts with new amenities and active public access.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reviewed the roadmap at WGS 2026.

The roadmap embeds sustainability in urban planning, promoting a resilient, adaptable, and human-centric city. Public parks, beaches, and green networks are being positioned as integral infrastructure assets that support public health, recreation, biodiversity, and community wellbeing.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the roadmap reflects Dubai’s commitment to long-term, inclusive, and flexible urban development.

“Our goal is for Dubai to be a city built for people, growing in harmony with nature — a resilient and sustainable city that delivers the highest quality of life for current and future generations,” he said.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening climate resilience while redefining public spaces as central to everyday life and active lifestyles.

