DOJ submits plunder case vs ex-Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co for resolution

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo54 mins ago

The plunder complaint filed against former Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Zaldy Co has been submitted for resolution at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Justice spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said.

“As for the plunder case against former Representative Zaldy Co, the DOJ reports that it is now submitted for resolution,” Martinez said during a briefing.

Aside from plunder, Co is facing complaints for alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Co left the country in 2025 supposedly for medical reasons and has yet to return amid malversation and graft cases linked to the P289-million substandard road dike project in Oriental Mindoro. The Sandiganbayan has since declared him a fugitive from justice.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said Co allegedly sent feelers through priests to initiate talks with the government. Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, however, said he told the supposed emissaries that Co must be willing to return billions of pesos to the government if he was serious about engaging in discussions.

Co’s camp has denied sending any feelers to the government.

Asked whether Co’s possible return would affect his pending cases, Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said restitution may be considered but is not a precondition for inclusion in any program.

“We first have to evaluate what he will say—whether it will help the case. Of course, if they apply, what matters more than whatever amount they may return is whether their statements are material to the case,” Fadullon said.

Based on the apostille attached to his petition, Co was in Stockholm, Sweden as of January 15. Interior Secretary Remulla said the government is coordinating with Swedish authorities.

