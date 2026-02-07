Ajman court convicts social media influencer of cyber defamation

The Ajman Federal Appeal Court has convicted a 48-year-old Gulf national social media influencer of cyber defamation for posting content on Snapchat aimed at damaging the reputation and marital stability of her former friend.

In a verdict issued on February 4, 2026, the court found the defendant guilty of insult and defamation under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes.

She was fined Dh30,000, ordered to pay court fees, and required to delete all defamatory material under Public Prosecution supervision. The mobile phone used to commit the offence was also confiscated.

The case stemmed from a personal dispute that escalated on December 15, 2024, when the defendant posted Snapchat videos accusing the complainant, a married woman, of immoral conduct. The posts claimed the defendant had “evidence, chats, and videos” implicating the complainant, along with references to unidentified men.

The complainant’s lawyer, Mohammed Al Awami, argued that the offence was a continuing cybercrime, with the limitation period starting from when the victim discovered the defamatory content.

The federal supreme court ruled that the limitation period begins from the date of discovery, overturning earlier dismissals by lower courts. The complainant only learned of the posts on April 2, 2025, making the complaint admissible.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing that the defendant deliberately sought to provoke family discord and public contempt. Forensic analysis confirmed the disputed clips were stored in Snapchat’s “Memories” feature and linked to her account. Witnesses, including the complainant’s husband, testified that the defendant threatened to expose compromising material despite failing to produce any evidence.

The court ruled that criminal intent is established when statements or insinuations are made to harm honor or reputation, even if indirect. The conviction also opens the way for civil liability. The complainant has filed a Dh51,000 civil claim for moral and psychological harm, which has been accepted in principle and referred to the competent civil court.