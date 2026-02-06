Latest NewsNewsPH News

Unemployment rises slightly to 4.4% in December 2025, PSA reports

The number of Filipinos without jobs or livelihoods edged up slightly in December 2025, based on the latest Labor Force Survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, National Statistician and PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa said the number of unemployed Filipinos aged 15 and above increased to 2.26 million in December, from 2.25 million in November 2025.

The figure was also higher than the 1.63 million unemployed recorded in December 2024.

Out of the 51.69 million individuals in the labor force who were actively seeking employment during the period, the jobless accounted for an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent. This was unchanged from November 2025 but higher than the 3.1 percent posted in December 2024.

This translates to about 44 out of every 1,000 Filipinos being without jobs or livelihoods in December 2025.

