UAE President meets Kosovo President to strengthen bilateral ties

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Kosovo President Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in economic and development sectors, in a manner that benefits both nations and their peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Osmani’s working visit to attend the World Governments Summit 2026.

His Highness welcomed her to the UAE and congratulated her on Kosovo’s upcoming Independence Day on February 17, wishing the country continued progress and prosperity.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties between the UAE and Kosovo to support joint development and mutual interests. Discussions also focused on the World Governments Summit 2026 and its role in fostering dialogue on global development, with both sides exploring cooperation in government modernization.

President Sheikh Mohamed emphasized the UAE’s long-standing support for peace, stability, and development across the Balkans in ways that benefit all countries and contribute to broader regional and global stability.

President Osmani expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Kosovo, highlighting its development and humanitarian initiatives that have advanced social progress and empowerment. She reiterated her commitment to further expanding bilateral relations in alignment with the shared interests of both nations and their peoples.

