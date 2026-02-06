Sotto: Imee Marcos’ removal as foreign relations chair sparked leadership shakeup attempt

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said the recent attempt to change the Senate’s leadership was partly triggered by the removal of Senator Imee Marcos as chairperson of the Senate committee on foreign relations.

In a Zoom interview on Friday, Sotto said tensions escalated after Marcos was unseated from the post, noting that heated debates had been taking place on the Senate floor regarding China and exchanges between Chinese officials and Philippine authorities.

Sotto explained that the issue became more sensitive due to discussions involving the West Philippine Sea and diplomatic statements exchanged between the two countries.

Marcos, however, rejected the claim that her removal from the committee played any role in the supposed ouster attempt. She said the foreign relations panel had nothing to do with the situation unfolding in the Senate and pointed out that the resolution defending Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela was not even referred to her committee.

Previously, Senate leaders explained that Marcos was replaced as committee chair after the majority bloc agreed during a caucus that key committees should be led by members of their group. Senator Erwin Tulfo was later elected as the new chair of the Senate foreign relations committee during the plenary session.