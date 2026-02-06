OWWA E-Card holders can avail discounts at partner establishments worldwide

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who hold an active OWWA e-card can enjoy discounts and special offers at participating partner establishments around the world, including Filipino-owned businesses in Dubai.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said many of the partner establishments are run by former OFWs who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurs, creating a cycle of mutual support between OWWA members and Filipino business owners abroad.

She explained that supporting these businesses is part of OWWA’s broader effort to help both its members and Filipino entrepreneurs thrive overseas.

Several former OFWs, including bakery and restaurant owners in Dubai, have partnered with OWWA to provide discounts to e-card holders. These partnerships allow members to save on food, services, logistics, airlines, and even healthcare-related expenses.

The OWWA e-card serves as proof of active membership and gives OFWs access to various programs such as repatriation assistance, reintegration support, training, and social benefits. Membership costs $25 and is valid for two years. In the UAE, the fee is AED 92.

Caunan said the number of OFWs with e-cards has increased significantly over the years, reaching hundreds of thousands globally, with more than 260,000 members based in the UAE alone.

Recently, OWWA, together with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, signed agreements with 20 initial partner establishments, with plans to expand further. Globally, more than 200 companies now offer discounts to OWWA e-card holders.